Watch: Selena Gomez and James Corden take ‘Carpool Karaoke’ to new heights

Posted 9:25 AM, June 21, 2016, by , Updated at 09:34AM, June 21, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES -- Selena Gomez is the latest star to go on a ride along with "Late, Late Show" host James Corden. They take an amusing detour in the newest "Carpool Karaoke" episode.

Corden picks up Gomez and the two immediately begin belting out her hits, "Hands To Myself" and "Same Old Love." Gomez then convinces Corden to swing by an amusement park. The singing continues with "Come and Get It" on a roller coaster while Corden gets visibly ill.

Gomez is a self-proclaimed fast food lover so next they hit up a McDonald's drive-thru. She's immediately recognized by the employees while Corden goes unnoticed.

By now Corden is nauseous, ignored and late for work, but he still wants to know how he can join Gomez and Taylor Swift's famous girl squad. Her answer? "Find me a boyfriend and then we'll talk about it."

Related stories