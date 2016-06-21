Watch: Selena Gomez and James Corden take ‘Carpool Karaoke’ to new heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Selena Gomez is the latest star to go on a ride along with "Late, Late Show" host James Corden. They take an amusing detour in the newest "Carpool Karaoke" episode.

Corden picks up Gomez and the two immediately begin belting out her hits, "Hands To Myself" and "Same Old Love." Gomez then convinces Corden to swing by an amusement park. The singing continues with "Come and Get It" on a roller coaster while Corden gets visibly ill.

Gomez is a self-proclaimed fast food lover so next they hit up a McDonald's drive-thru. She's immediately recognized by the employees while Corden goes unnoticed.

By now Corden is nauseous, ignored and late for work, but he still wants to know how he can join Gomez and Taylor Swift's famous girl squad. Her answer? "Find me a boyfriend and then we'll talk about it."