State voter registration sets record ahead of Tuesday primary

SACRAMENTO – Nearly 650,000 new voters have registered in the six weeks before the deadline for California’s June 7 presidential primary, bringing total voter registration to a new record.

The deadline to register for Tuesday’s primary was May 23. In the final rush between April 8 and May 23, 646,220 people registered, the Los Angeles Times reported. Three out of four new voters registered as Democrats, the Times said.

The rush to register happened in the last 45 days of the registration period, when 98 percent of the new voters signed up. The total number of registered voters is now 17,915,053, the largest number of registered voters ever heading into a primary election, the Times reported. Even so, the percentage of eligible voters that have registered is slightly lower than it was before the 2012 primary. That percentage hit historic highs a generation ago, the Times said.

Around half of the registered voters in San Diego County will cast a ballot in Tuesday’s primary election, according to an analysis released Monday by the National University System Institute for Policy Research.

Polling Place Locator (Type in your address, then submit to find your polling place.)

The study by Vince Vasquez of NUSIPR projects countywide turnout at around 50-53 percent, a relatively high figure fueled by interest in the presidential primary race — particularly on the Democratic side where Hillary Clinton hasn’t quite clinched the nomination.

Around 43 percent of the absentee ballots turned in early were Democratic, according to Vasquez. He said early mail ballot returns in the San Diego region usually lean Republican.

“Early ballot returns reveal San Diego is in the midst of a high-turnout blue primary, which may impact down-ballot local races,” Vasquez said.

“Local voter interest and participation have been buoyed by the numerous public presidential campaign events held here in recent weeks, as well as the tightening race between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton,” he said. “As we approach Election Day, it will be critical for local campaigns to devote significant resources to Get-Out-The-Vote efforts to turn out voters and secure votes in a cycle dominated by presidential politics.”

He said he anticipates around 260,000 voters to turn out to the more than 1,500 polls Tuesday around the county, with the Democratic edge growing.

San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said more than 970,000 absentee ballots were mailed out to voters, and about 30 percent have been returned.

Polling places can change from election to election. Voters should double check the location of their neighborhood polling place before heading out to cast their ballot.

Mail ballots can be dropping off at any of the 1,500 polling places or the Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Avenue in Kearny Mesa.

Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.