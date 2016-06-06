Huntington Beach closed after great white sharks spotted offshore

Sunday afternoon, Orange County Sheriff's helicopter spotted some great white sharks about 150 yards from the shoreline off Anderson Street on Sunset Beach.
As a result of the sighting-- as well as last week's shark attack--authorities decided to close the water from Warner Avenue to Anderson Street.
The sharks were reported to be 10 to 12-feet in size. There was no known aggressive behavior.
"In the last year and a half, we saw more great white's than in my entire career here," lifeguard officials said. "It's been a changing environment."
The beach is expected to reopen Monday.
33.660297 -117.999227