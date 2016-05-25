Girl, 15, breaks free from would-be kidnapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities asked the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl last week on a San Ysidro roadside.

The victim was walking in the 100 block of Mount Carmel Drive when a red four-door compact sedan with a loud muffler pulled up alongside her about 5 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego police.

As the teen picked up her pace to try to distance herself from the car, the driver steered in front of her to keep her from crossing the street. He then got out, grabbed her by the arm and told her to get into the vehicle, Lt. Ernesto Servin said.

The girl managed to break free and flee, at which point the man got back into the sedan and drove off to the south on Alaquinas Drive, Servin said.

The victim described the would-be abductor as a roughly 5-foot-6-inch, brown-haired Latino who walked with a limp. The man, who appeared to be in his mid-30s to early 40s, had a beard and mustache. A police sketch artist has drawn a rendering of him for dissemination to the public.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.