3 arrested after shots fired at undercover detective

SAN DIEGO -- Three people were under arrest Tuesday , but a fourth suspect got away after someone fired shots at an undercover police officer, authorities said.

The officer was apparently following a white Toyota Corolla in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood in an unmarked car at around 10:45 p.m. when the sedan stopped in th 1000 block of Glencoe Drive. A man got out of the Corolla and fired shots at the undercover detective. The officer was not hit, but several bullets struck his car, San Diego police Lt. Manny Del Toro said.

The officer reported the shooting and uniformed patrol officers stopped the suspect car on Jamacha Road a short time later. A man got out of the car and ran. One officer fired shots at the fleeing man, but he was not hit and he got away.

Police arrested two men and a woman in the car. They also found a handgun in the white sedan, Del Toro said.

Kimberly Denise Hooker, 31, was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Investigators did not immediately disclose her alleged role in the shooting.

Two men whose names were not immediately available were booked into jail on suspicion of weapons charges and violating probation. Del Toro said it had yet to be determined how they were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.