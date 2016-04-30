Suspect flees after stabbing man

SAN DIEGO – A 30-year-old man was stabbed by another man Saturday morning as he stood on a street in the North Clairemont area of San Diego, a police officer said.

The stabbing took place at 2:05 a.m. in the 5000 block of New Haven Road, according to San Diego police officer Robert Heims.

The victim was stabbed in his left collar bone with an unknown weapon, Heims said. The suspect then fled on foot down Genesee Avenue.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s. His race was unknown. He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants, according to Heims.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound. His current condition was unknown, Heims said.

Anyone with information on this stabbing was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.