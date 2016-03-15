Hit-and-run driver returns to scene of fatal collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A man died after being hit on a residential street and thrown more than 100 feet by pickup, a pedestrian, Chula Vista police said.

A black Toyota Tacoma was heading northbound when it hit the man on Hilltop Drive near Main Street around 9:40 p.m. Monday. The driver initially drove off but returned a short time later, police said

The victim died at the scene despite efforts to save his life. Family members identified the man to reporters at the scene as 37-year-old Marcelo Sanchez.

The driver was not immediately taken into custody, and an investigation was pending, according to police.

Authorities said alcohol was not a suspected factor in the crash.