Hit-and-run driver returns to scene of fatal collision

Posted 7:26 AM, March 15, 2016, by and , Updated at 12:05PM, March 15, 2016
CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A man died after being hit on a residential street and thrown more than 100 feet by  pickup, a pedestrian, Chula Vista police said.

A black Toyota Tacoma was heading northbound when it  hit the man on Hilltop Drive near Main Street around 9:40 p.m. Monday. The driver initially drove off but returned a short time later, police said

The victim died at the scene despite efforts to save his life. Family members identified the man to reporters at the scene as 37-year-old Marcelo Sanchez.

The driver was not immediately taken into custody, and an investigation was pending, according to police.

Authorities said alcohol was not a suspected factor in the crash.