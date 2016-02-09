× Rapper DMX found lifeless in NY hotel parking lot

NEW YORK — Rapper DMX is recovering after first responders found him lifeless in a hotel parking lot after he collapsed on Monday night.

First responders rushed DMX, whose legal name is Earl Simmons, to a local hospital, attorney Murray Richman confirmed.

Richman told WPIX he believes Simmons suffered an asthma attack. He wouldn’t comment on whether or not drugs might have been involved.

The manager of the Yonkers Ramada told WPIX that Simmons was not breathing when first responders were called.

Police wouldn’t identify the person they resuscitated, saying only that it was a 45-year-old Mount Kisco resident who wasn’t breathing and had no pulse when Yonkers police and Empress Ambulance personnel revived.

First responders managed to resuscitate the man, who they rushed to a nearby hospital.

DMX was released Tuesday morning and is recovering. He has a concert scheduled for Saturday in Reading, PA.; his lawyer says he is planning on performing.