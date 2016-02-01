Explore San Diego: Pucker Up for a Camel Kiss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. – Arabian camels in San Diego’s backcountry have been entertaining families since 2002.

Eighteen camels live at Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona and are cared for by camel whisperers Gil and Nancy Riegler. Once a month, the couple welcomes the public for tours and camel rides. During the summer months, they offer several different shows and even take their beloved camels on the road.

“Kids don't want to just see a show. They want to be the show, they want to interact, and the camels get right in there and interact with them," Nancy told FOX 5.

Cyrus is the baby of the bunch. Then there's Natalie and alpha male Sampson.

As for the stereotype of being grumpy? Not at all. These camels are playful and love giving kisses.

Most of the camels are females. There are only a handful of males and just one bull camel, Zohan. He’s the only male in the herd allowed to breed the females, whose milk gets made into lotions and soaps. The Rieglers do not offer camel milk for the public but they do sell camel milk chocolate imported from Dubai.

The Rieglers do not offer camel milk for the public but they do sell camel milk chocolate imported from Dubai.

There are other animals on the ranch – birds, turkeys, horses, sheep and more. But the camels are the ones that really steal the show and peoples’ hearts.

Click here for their tour schedule.