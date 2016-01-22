× Pacific Beach rape suspect arrested in Santa Barbara

SAN DIEGO — A 49-year-old Colorado man suspected of raping a young woman in Pacific Beach on New Year’s Day was behind bars Friday following his arrest in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

Jacob Paul Skorniak assaulted the victim in his pickup truck in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to San Diego police. He was a stranger to the victim when he “crossed paths” with her, Lt. Sandra Rapalee-Albrektsen said.

Rapalee-Albrektsen would not release the victim’s age and declined to specify where the initial encounter took place but confirmed it was in a public place. Police on Thursday released photos of the suspect in an effort to locate him.

Skorniak was arrested late Thursday night without incident in Santa Barbara, police said.