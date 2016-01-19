Burglars hit 4 pharmacies on I-15 corridor

Posted 8:38 AM, January 19, 2016, by , Updated at 12:00PM, January 19, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

POWAY, Calif. – A pair of burglars is suspected of breaking into at least four pharmacies along Interstate 15 in North County early Tuesday, investigators said.

The first break-in was reported at a Walgreens at 1285 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook, although the exact time of the burglary was not immediately known, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. The burglars then hit a pharmacy at 1360 E. Vista Way sometime around 2:20 a.m., the SDSO said. About 10 minutes later, a pharmacy at 900 Vista Village Dr. was broken into. About 30 minutes later, the burglars broke into a Rite Aid at 12600 Poway Road, according to investigators.

It was not immediately known what the robbers took from the various pharmacies.

Witnesses gave a vague description of the robbers. The two men were last seen wearing grey hoodies, jeans and black jackets. Deputies did not provide a description of their vehicle.

2 comments

  • Rob

    Were all 4 pharmacies the open 24 hr stores? I betcha they are after those OxyContin stuff. Junkies pay a lot of $ for that stuff.

  • KellyEAndrews

    ””.G­­o­­­o­­­g­­l­­e­­­ i­­s­­ <­­-p­­a­­y­­i­­n­­g­­ 9­­7­­$ p­­e­­r h­­o­­u­­r! ­­W­­o­­r­­k ­­f­­­­o­­r ­­f­­­­e­­­­w­­ h­­­­o­­u­­r­­s ­­a­­n­­d h­­a­­v­­e l­­o­­n­­g­­e­­r w­­i­­t­­h­­ f­­­­r­­i­­e­­n­­d­­s & ­­f­­a­­m­­i­­l­­y­­! ­­O­­n ­­t­­u­­e­­s­­d­­a­­y I g­­o­­t ­­a­­ g­­r­­e­­a­­t ­­n­­e­­w­­ L­­a­­n­­d­­ R­­o­­v­­e­­r ­­R­­a­­n­­g­­e ­­R­­o­­v­­e­­r­­ f­­r­­o­­m h­­a­­v­­i­­n­­g e­­a­­r­­n­­e­­d­­ $­­8­­7­­2 t­­h­­i­­s ­­l­­a­­s­­t­­ f­­o­­u­­r­­ w­­e­­­­e­­k­­s.­­.­­ I­­t­­ s­­o­­u­­n­­d­­s­­ u­­n­­b­­e­­l­­i­­e­­v­­a­­b­­l­­e­­ b­­u­­t ­­y­­o­­u w­­o­­n­­t f­­o­­r­­g­­i­­v­­e ­­y­­o­­u­­r­­s­­e­­l­­f i­­f ­­y­­o­­u ­­d­­o­­n­­’­­t­­ c­­h­­e­­c­­k i­­t­­…..
    ➤➤➤➤➤➤. Click.Here.To.Read.More.Detail….

Comments are closed.