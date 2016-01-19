Burglars hit 4 pharmacies on I-15 corridor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. – A pair of burglars is suspected of breaking into at least four pharmacies along Interstate 15 in North County early Tuesday, investigators said.

The first break-in was reported at a Walgreens at 1285 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook, although the exact time of the burglary was not immediately known, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. The burglars then hit a pharmacy at 1360 E. Vista Way sometime around 2:20 a.m., the SDSO said. About 10 minutes later, a pharmacy at 900 Vista Village Dr. was broken into. About 30 minutes later, the burglars broke into a Rite Aid at 12600 Poway Road, according to investigators.

It was not immediately known what the robbers took from the various pharmacies.

Witnesses gave a vague description of the robbers. The two men were last seen wearing grey hoodies, jeans and black jackets. Deputies did not provide a description of their vehicle.