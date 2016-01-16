Teen shot trying to stop beating

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old man was shot Saturday morning after he tried to intervene to stop another man from beating a woman on a street in the Alta Vista neighborhood, and police were searching for the gunman.
The incident near the intersection of Beverly Street and Geneva Avenue began just after 2 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
The man left a party with his girlfriend when he spotted another man beating a woman, Heims said. The 18-year-old intervened to stop the beating and a fight started with the assailant.
The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the teen once in the leg, Heims said. The wound was not-life-threatening and the victim took himself to a hospital. There’s no word on the condition of the woman who was being beaten.
The suspect fled on foot running west on Euclid Avenue.
He was described as a Hispanic or white man about 21-years-old. He stood about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighed about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the gunman was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 911. All tips can be made anonymously.
5 comments
hood things
It’s a shitty part of town like Clairemont. It should be avoided at all cost.
Selena
My neighbor’s sister-in-law makes $68 /hour on the internet .~” She has ℬeen fired for ten months ℬut last month her income was $18319 just working on the internet for a few hours. hop over to here
➤➤➤➤➤➤ .♫¨*•☆.¸.•*¨*•.☼ •.Click Here …YOU CAN DO IT¸.•*¨*•. ☾¸.•*¨*•☆.¸.•*¨*•.:
CaptainZeroEffort
Rule #1: don’t put yourself in the middle of domestic violence. Call 911 and let the cops handle it. Even they don’t approach these situations without backup. Intervene and chances are you’ll have both suspect and victim on your back as they try to defend one another. At the end you’ll be in the hospital and they’ll be stupid enough to be back together anyways.
squidb8
I don’t think it was A DV. It sounds like a pimp was beating his prostitute. That’s why he was shot in the leg and not main body
Missy Jones
Your name says it all! That’s the problem, people like you don’t stand up to these punks. Wake up people, arm yourself!
Comments are closed.