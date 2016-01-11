Coyote dies after getting jar stuck on head

SAN DIEGO – An extremely thin coyote who was found with a plastic jar stuck on its head has died, animal control officials reported Tuesday.

San Diego Department of Animal Services officers went to the 4000 block of Old Orchard Lane in Bonita Sunday afternoon to check on the distressed coyote. They found the animal with the jar lodged on its head.

“The officers quickly restrained the coyote using a catch-pole and carried the coyote to their patrol vehicle,” San Diego Animal Services Deputy Director Dan DeSousa said. “Once at the patrol vehicle, the officers were able to easily pull the jar off the coyote’s head.”

The emaciated coyote was taken to the Fund For Animals where it died hours later, according to DeSousa.

“Unfortunately, the coyote passed away on Sunday evening at the Fund for Animals. At least for a few hours the animal was not in a panic due to the jar being stuck on its head and being unable to eat, drink, or even breathe very well,” DeSousa said.

