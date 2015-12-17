SeaWorld, Disneyland add metal detectors to screen guests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld and Disneyland are just a couple of local theme parks beefing up security measures.

SeaWorld guests can expect a “thorough bag check” as well as the use of wand metal detector checks, KTLA reported.

SeaWorld has joined other theme parks in Southern California, including Legoland, Disneyland and Universal Studios, in making the security changes, officials said Thursday.

Disney plans to begin using metal detectors to screen guests, the Orange County Register reported.

“We continually review our comprehensive approach to security and are implementing additional security measures, as appropriate,” said a Disney spokeswoman.

Only some guests, who are randomly selected, will have to go through the metal detectors.

The changes in security policy also include discontinuing the sale of toy guns at Disney parks and resorts, and not allowing anyone over the age of 14 to wear costumes into the parks.

Disney has increased the presence of local law enforcement officers at parks over the past few weeks, as well as the use of specially trained dogs.

A Universal spokesman said it is also “testing” the use of metal detectors at its parks, which it has long used for special events.

“We have begun testing metal detection at our theme park. We want our guests to feel safe when they come here. We’ve long used metal detection for special events, such as Halloween Horror Nights. This test is a natural progression for us as we study best practices for security in today’s world,” a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said.

Legoland confirmed they are adding security measures during the holiday season, spokeswoman Julie Estrada said.

“The safety and security of our guests and employees is our highest priority. Currently we are implementing additional security measures in preparation for our busy holiday season, and we continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies and other government organizations.”

San Diego Zoo spokeswoman would not say whether metal detectors were being added at their locations.

"San Diego Zoo Global maintains security personnel and systems on grounds at both of its parks, the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Our operations folks work closely with authorities to monitor changing situations and make adjustments as necessary. Please understand that it is our policy not to share details about the security systems we have in place as sharing this information would tend to make them less effective."

The Paris attacks targeted a concert hall, soccer stadium and cafe, while the San Bernardino attack occurred during a holiday party at a treatment facility for people with developmental disabilities.