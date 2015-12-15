× Man changing tire killed along I-5

SAN DIEGO – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in National City, the California Highway Patrol said.

The two left-hand lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 near Mile of Cars Way were closed during the investigation. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the CHP said.

One car still has a tire jack on it and appears the driver was trying to change a tire when he was struck. The second vehicle is also parked on the shoulder with damages, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

The No. 1 and 2 lanes were still shut down as of 8 a.m.

Investigators were treating the crash as a crime scene.