Man changing tire killed along I-5
SAN DIEGO – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in National City, the California Highway Patrol said.
The two left-hand lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 near Mile of Cars Way were closed during the investigation. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the CHP said.
One car still has a tire jack on it and appears the driver was trying to change a tire when he was struck. The second vehicle is also parked on the shoulder with damages, but the driver was nowhere to be found.
The No. 1 and 2 lanes were still shut down as of 8 a.m.
Investigators were treating the crash as a crime scene.
32.640054 -117.084196
2 comments
GinaRStark
>>Google is <-paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $872 this last four weeks.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it…
➤➤➤➤➤➤. Click.Here.To.Read.Full.Detail
Mr.Whiteman Pedophile
Very sad for this to happen before the holidays. My condolences to the family. To the piece of shit that hit him, may you die a horrific death!
Comments are closed.