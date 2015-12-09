Woman turns parents’ home into gingerbread house

HIGHLAND, Calif. — An artist got into the holiday spirit by transforming her parents’ home near San Bernardino into a Hansel and Gretel-inspired gingerbread house.

While no actual gingerbread was used in the design of the home, Christine McConnell created the decorations by hand.

“I’ve always decorated it for Christmas, but never something like this, just traditional,” McConnell told ABC News. “I did their house for Halloween and it just sort of blew up, and I never thought it would get this complicated.”

McConnell enlisted her nieces to dress-up as Hansel and Gretel to pull off a postcard-picture shot of the home.

Check out the gingerbread house in San Diego where FOX 5’s Heather Ford checked out:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video