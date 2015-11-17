Coronado to explore using speed cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. -- The Coronado City Council approved Tuesday a measure that will allow them to begin investigating the implementation of speed cameras on one of the most dangerous streets on the island.

At this point, the effort to try to slow traffic is only a proposal, but that’s not the biggest hurdle. Speed cameras are illegal in California.

Councilmember Bill Sandke proposed the “ticket-issuing” camera be placed between Third and Fourth streets, from Orange Avenue to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

“They’re not legal in California,” said longtime resident Gary Gorken. “I don’t see how that can go anywhere, but neither has anything else. It’s going to take a tragedy for them to actually do something.”

Speeding, illegal turns, blind spots and pedestrian crossing are just some of the traffic safety issues the city has been trying to address for years. Many concerned residents feel frustrated that after years of impact studies and meetings, very little has changed and the accidents continue.

“Everyone knows how dangerous they are. A gentleman was killed right here last year,” Gorken said about the busy streets.

After the council investigates the feasibility of the speed cameras, the public will get to weigh in.