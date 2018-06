This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN DIEGO – An American Airlines flight from San Diego bound for Dallas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport Monday. The flight that took off from San Diego and made an emergency landing at LAX, possibly due to a mechanical problem, an LAX spokesman said. Flight 2472 was carrying 192 passengers and crew.

