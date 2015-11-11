Bloomingdale’s apologizes for inappropriate holiday catalog ad

NEW YORK – Bloomingdale’s is apologizing after one of its holiday advertisement received backlash on social media for promoting date rape.

The ad was printed in the department store’s new holiday catalog, PIX11 reported. The ad reads:

“Spike your best friend’s eggnog when they’re not looking.”

The words are placed in between a woman laughing and looking off to the side and a man who is staring at her. Many people began criticizing Bloomingdale’s choice of words after pictures of the ad began circulating social media.

And an even bigger fail. "Spike your female friend's eggnog"ok @Bloomingdales do you not see the date rape msg here? https://t.co/APvKORGgJ1 — Julie Couret (@JCWilloz) November 10, 2015

burn down your local bloomingdale's when they're not looking pic.twitter.com/ZbD2dCdLZF — olga lexell (@runolgarun) November 10, 2015

After the backlash, Bloomingdale’s released a statement on Twitter Thursday apologizing for the ad and acknowledged it was “inappropriate” and done in “poor taste.”

wtffff @Bloomingdales. "Yes, let's promote date rape in our catalog! Great idea!" https://t.co/7WxZxJHIVO — Robyn Swirling (@RSwirling) November 10, 2015

A Bloomingdale’s representative also told Tech Insider, “In reflection of recent feedback, the copy we used in our recent catalog was inappropriate and in poor taste. Bloomingdale’s sincerely apologizes for this error in judgment.”