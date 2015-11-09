× Passenger dies in suspected DUI crash on SR-76

SAN DIEGO – A 22-year-old man was fatally injured early Monday in a suspected drunken driving crash on state Route 76 in the Pauma Valley.

The victim, a passenger in a 2015 Toyota Corolla, was ejected from the car after it veered off the side of the curving westbound highway near Adams Drive shortly after 12:30 a.m., struck a bridge over a concrete drain and overturned, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said. The victim died at the scene, and his name was not immediately available.

Callers initially told the CHP a pickup truck may have been involved, but it was determined to be a single-vehicle crash.

The driver — identified by the CHP as Roberto Angelesnavarro — and a second passenger were taken to Palomar Medical Center following the crash to be treated for moderate injuries.

Bettencourt said Angelesnavarro was placed under arrest on suspicion of felony DUI and would be booked into jail after he is medically cleared.

The crash temporarily blocked both lanes in the area, but was reopened shortly before 3 a.m., according to the CHP.