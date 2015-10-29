Plane catches fire at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Boeing 767 caught fire while taxiing for departure Thursday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a Federal Aviation Administration official said.
The pilot of an aircraft traveling behind Dynamic International Airways Flight 405 reported fuel was leaking from the aircraft before the fire started. Passengers evacuated via slides onto the taxiway.
Full story coming…
26.122439 -80.137317
