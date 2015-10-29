Watch Live: FOX 5 Morning News

Plane catches fire at Fort Lauderdale airport

Posted 10:30 AM, October 29, 2015
Boeing 767 caught fire while taxiing for departure in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Boeing 767 caught fire while taxiing for departure Thursday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a Federal Aviation Administration official said.

The pilot of an aircraft traveling behind Dynamic International Airways Flight 405 reported fuel was leaking from the aircraft before the fire started. Passengers evacuated via slides onto the taxiway.

