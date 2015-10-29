Explore San Diego: SoCal is home to many things, including a UFO farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - When it comes to extra-terrestrials, the truth might be in Jacumba.

Along a mysterious road called In-Ko-Pah Road is a cosmic collection of flying saucers, alien figurines and VIP parking for our guests from galaxies far, far away.

A guy who lives in the area started putting aliens on display, building a sci-fi stockpile over the past 10 years.

Curious fans come from near and far helping the display grow over the years with various donations.

Channel your inner Fox Mulder and boldly go to where the welcome mat is rolled out for the universe.