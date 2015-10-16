× Northbound lanes of I-5 through Grapevine reopen

LOS ANGELES — The California Highway Patrol reopened the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 through the Grapevine Friday just before 1 p.m.

Southbound lanes through the area near Grapevine Road were still closed and were not expected to reopen until around 5 p.m., the CHP said.

Caltrans crews worked overnight and into Friday to clear mud and debris from the freeway following severe thunderstorms Thursday night.

That portion of the freeway, dubbed the Grapevine, is the crucial main roadway that connects San Diego and the metropolitan Los Angeles area with the Central Valley.