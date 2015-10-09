San Diego student among victims of deadly shooting at Northern Arizona University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona -- A Westview High School graduate was one of three students wounded in a deadly shooting at Northern Arizona University early Friday, according to university officials and social media posts.

Nicholas Prato was wounded in the pre-dawn shooting, according to university officials. Prato's aunt said in a post to his Facebook page that he had been shot in the neck and was in the intensive care unit of an Arizona hospital. The 20-year-old graduated from Westview High School in 2013 and was currently attending Northern Arizona University, according to the Facebook page. Westview High School confirmed that a student by that name graduated in 2013.

The shooting happened at around 1:20 a.m., when a student opened fire in a parking lot next to the Mountain View residence hall, university spokesman Cindy Brown told CNN. One student died and three others were injured, Brown said.

The gunman, Steven Jones, a freshman at the school, was in custody, NAUPD Chief Greg Fowler said. The shooting was a result of a fight between two students, officials said.

The injured were being treated at Flagstaff Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The shooting comes the same day President Barack Obama is set to visit Roseburg, Oregon, and the families of those slain in the October 1 Umpqua Community College shooting.

In that shooting, 26-year-old Chris Harper-Mercer killed nine people before killing himself, according to police.