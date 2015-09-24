× Man beaten, stabbed in CIty Heights

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man was beaten and stabbed early Thursday by two of four men who pulled up alongside him as he was walking in City Heights, authorities said.

The four occupants of a red car, possibly a Honda, began arguing with the victim from inside the vehicle on Wightman Street near 40th Street around 1:45 a.m., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. At some point, two of the men exited the car and rushed at the victim.

One suspect punched the victim in the head as the other stabbed him once in the upper abdomen and once in the right bicep, Heims said. They fled following the attack.

Heims said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The assailants were described as Latinos in their 20s. The knife- wielding attacker was wearing a tan T-shirt and the one who pummeled him had on a black and gray Pendleton-type shirt, police said.