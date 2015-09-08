Ways to get organized so your kid stay focused for school
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Accepted into a university, once-homeless teen made 2.5-hour trip to school each day
-
’17-year-old’ basketball star is actually much older, police say
-
San Ysidro school board names new superintendent
-
Teacher, student killed when bus and dump truck collide on New Jersey interstate
-
‘Hero’ officer stopped Florida school shooter in 3 minutes, sheriff says
-
-
Teen gets final ride in Batmobile after losing battle with leukemia
-
Teacher posts heartbreaking ‘Lockdown Poem’ in kindergarten classroom
-
Sweethearts marry on high school front lawn 30 years after graduation
-
Kid’s school shooting question chokes up Sarah Sanders at briefing
-
Santorum: Instead of calling for gun laws, kids should take CPR classes
-
-
Inside the former Walmart where 1,400 immigrant children are held
-
If you’re planning to take part in the national school walkout, read this
-
These teachers work up to 6 jobs. Now they’re fed up and ready to walk out