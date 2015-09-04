Local soccer players return by car after fracas on airliner

El Cajon residents Saiman Hermez, 19, Jonathan Khalid Petras, 20, Ghazwan Asaad Shaba, 21, Essa Solaqa, 20, Khalid Yohana, 19, and Wisam Imad Shaker, 23, returned to El Cajon after being charged in an Amarillo courtroom with interfering with a flight crew, according to the Neighborhood Market Association, a group of Chaldean business owners in El Cajon.
The six men play for San Diego Chaldean Soccer League. They were allegedly arguing with a flight attendant who wouldn't serve them alcohol during the flight bound for Midway International in Chicago on Monday night when the incident escalated. A passenger heard the defendants call the flight attendant a racist and a pig and they men also argued with a passenger seated behind them, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint also alleged the defendants were repeatedly standing up and becoming increasingly louder and attempted to incite other passengers to join their protest. Their aggressive behavior prompted a flight attendant, who said she was in fear for the safety of the crew and passengers, to ask the pilots to divert the aircraft.
Flight 1522 made an unscheduled landing at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport. Texas authorities were waiting to arrest the athletes when the plane landed.
The men were arrested on suspicion of interference of a flight crew, a federal crime, and were booked into Randall County Jail. The crime carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Mark Arabo of the Neighborhood Business Association disputed Southwest's account of the incident. In a statement issued Friday, he wrote:
"We are pleased to bring back these young men who have went through hell and back. They acted irresponsibly, but the actions taken by Southwest Airlines were shameful. After discussion with passengers, as well as the young men in question we are beginning to receive a much fuller image as to what happened. There are blatant discrepancies in the story by Southwest Airlines. The response by Southwest indicates a culture of intolerance within the airline. And after consideration of the incident, we are currently looking at the possibility of a joint lawsuit."
Arabo said the six soccer player would not be available to answer reporters' questions on Friday.
Idiot Liberal
I hope the Chaldean community speaks up about this nonsense.
Behavior like this is unacceptable and should be called out immediately.
David
Absolutely. No excuse for this type of behavior, no matter who you are.
Miccilina Piraino
Four out of thevsix were underage, illegal to serve if they asked for alcohol. Not all those passengers are telling tales and I’d bet that it was filmed by more than one, when the videos surface, we WILL learn the truth.
Ed D.
Excellent point! …the videos will tell the tale.
Robert
Bad boys bad boys. Watcha gonna do? Watcha gonna do when Donald deports you.
thinkhard
You are one of those jacka.s/s racist that should be fuc-k. ed in the a. ss hard. i can imagine how tight you are already.
Republicans are suckers
I hope they get the 20 years so the sucker Republicans can pay for their food, clothing and shelter with their tax dollars.
Idiot Liberal
Do you realize what a douchebag you are? You don’t even make sense.
I’m guessing you’re laughed at by family, neighbors and co-workers.
Get a clue, you idiot liberal.
iggy Sanchez
Actually, Chaldeans are Christians and overwhelmingly Conservative. No one is going to jail over this matter but it should be a learning lesson.
Concerned Citizen
Mark Arabi has crossed the line again. After bringing immigrants illegal through his “underground railroad”, he’s getting involved in in this case were four spoiled young adults dud something foolish. Mr. Arabo, you’re a disgrace to the Chaldean community (by the way, I’m Chaldean-American myself), and you don’t deserve to represent the community.
These 6 fools have violated the law and must pay up, and when you share a closed space such an airplane, you still sit and don’t tell the flight attendants what to do and what not to do. The minutes that you board the plane, you shut the hell up and respect everyone. Please don’t talk shit about Chaldeans because we don’t condone such behavior.
Concerned Citizen
Arabo*
And I meant 6 not four*
Did*
Damn autocorrect lol
Maribel Ibarrama
Minors and asking for alcohol ??? Arrogant race.
Concerned Citizen
You can’t blame everyone race for actions of few such as Arabo and his friends. FYI Chaldean is not a race.
savages
all of them
Charles
I live in El Cajon, and honestly terrible, entitled behavior is common among young Chaldean men. Almost a third of our community is now Chaldean, and many assimilate beautifully… but there is an arrogance, and entitlement among the males of this culture. (I have often seen young boys screaming orders to their mothers and the mothers following the commands dutifully) They are often seen as loud, rude, and inconsiderate, but I believe a lot of that is simply a difference in culture. I see the kids that are attending school often trying to correct these behaviors in their families because they are more a part of the American culture in which they live and very aware of the differences.
Ed D.
I think this soccer team should boycott SouthWest. Boy, that’ll show them. And it’ll be one more reason I love flying Southwest – fewer jack*sses and great service.
