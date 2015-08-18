Carlsbad City Council accepts strawberry fields petition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- The plan to develop the strawberry fields along Interstate 5 in Carlsbad has taken a giant step forward.

The Carlsbad City Council Tuesday accepted the petition signatures and now will have the option to outright approve the development project or put it on the ballot for a special election.

Project developer Caruso Affiliated needed 9,784 signatures for their initiative to the Carlsbad City Council. Agua Hedionda 85/15 is a plan that would develop 26 acres, or 15 percent, of nearly 400 acres of coastal wetland into a shopping center, preserving the rest for hiking trails and doubling the strawberry fields.

But lifelong Carlsbad resident Bridget Wright is among many questioning how those signatures were gathered.

“Imagine someone being told outside the grocery store, sign here in order to save the strawberry fields. People are going to be inclined to sign it without reading the whole 397 pages,” said Wright. “Many people were unfortunately deceived.”

She said many were misled into thinking they had a chance to vote on this project but instead found out the Carlsbad City Council will have the option to outright approve the project or put it on the ballot for a special election.

“We saw an overwhelming support of the project. The numbers speak for themselves. We turned in 20,000 signatures and less than 20 residents asked to have their name withdrawn,” said Bryce Ross, vice president of Caruso Affiliated.

Ross stands by those who gathered the signatures and the petition itself.

“Every single page has a title and summary written by the City Attorney. There was no question what they were signing,” Ross said.

The developer may also set a new standard for dealing with time-consuming environmental impact reports. Because the project was introduced through a citizen-led initiative, it is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act.

The city council will choose whether to approve the plan at their next meeting Aug. 25.

The project is subject to review from the California Coastal Commission and Carlsbad staff wrote that some of the potential impacts require further clarification, which could be accomplished during the review by the commission.

The commission has the authority to change the plan so it’s in accordance with the Coastal Act.

The developers hope to finish the project by fall of 2018.