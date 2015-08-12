Drought blamed for ant invasions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Residents across San Diego County and up and down the California coast are dealing with an invasion of ants this summer as California’s historic drought worsens.

"Argentine ants are the biggest problem," said Lee Deussen of Antac Termite and Pest Control of Kearny Mesa. Antac said a large percentage of their calls now are dealing with these pesky pests.

Oceanside resident Fortunada Hope said ants are in the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom of her house.

Though ants are always a problem in San Diego County, they are especially this summer because just like humans, they need food and water to survive.

Hope has eight fruit trees in her backyard that colonies of ants are enjoying this summer when the fruit falls on the ground. They also go after the bowl of fruit on her kitchen counter inside.

She uses a common bug spray to take care of her ant problem, but said it’s not proving very effective. She said her next step will be to call an exterminator.