Bomb hoax shuts down South Bay courthouse

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A bogus telephone bomb threat against the South Bay Detention Facility Wednesday morning prompted a lockdown and search of the jail and neighboring courthouse.

Chula Vista police received the menacing call shortly after 6 a.m.

The jail was placed on lockdown as a bomb squad and scenting dogs from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched it along with the adjacent South County Regional Center in the 500 block of Third Avenue.

Courthouse complex employees and the public were evacuated, sheriff’s officials said.

In the late morning, authorities gave an all-clear, lifted the jail lockdown and allowed court personnel to return to the judicial complex.

Court sessions were slated to resume in the early afternoon, a Superior Court spokesperson said.