Baby dies after being put down for nap at unlicensed day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — More than 100 people have donated to help the family of an infant who died while in an unlicensed day care on Monday.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for the parents of three-month-old Karl Towndrow, who was found unconscious at his day care, SoHo Child Care. It was the infant's first visit to the facility.

Towndrow was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital Monday afternoon where he was pronounced dead. The GoFundMe account says little Karl went into cardiac arrest.

"Karl was beloved by his parents, who doted on him every moment," the GoFundMe description read. "He was their joy and brought happiness to everyone who met him."

No charges have been filed against the director of the day care, but police say the center had been operating for around 14 years without a license.

The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

"Karl's family would like to thank everyone who has offered their condolences and is offering support during this painful time," the page read.