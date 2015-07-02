× Gunman robs City Heights jewelry store

SAN DIEGO — Two men, one armed with a pistol, robbed a City Heights jewelry store Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.

The thieves entered the business in the 4200 block of University Avenue at 2:25 p.m., threatened a 62-year-old female relative of the proprietor with the gun and stole an undetermined amount of merchandise, according to San Diego police.

The bandits fled in an unknown direction. There were no injuries, SDPD Officer Frank Cali said.