Explore San Diego: Graffiti is art at Writerz Blok

SAN DIEGO -- What’s an eyesore to some is art to others, in a raw form capturing the essence of Southeast San Diego.

Writerz Blok in Chollas View is the only place in San Diego and one of the few in the nation where graffiti is legal and even encouraged. Founded in 1999 by one of the original muralists of Chicano Park, Writerz Blok has helped reduce vandalism by 75 percent.

Kids, teens and adults come from around the county, nation and world to paint here. It’s so popular, the non-profit even gets commissioned for murals and partners with museums.

It’s free and open to the public, because after all, your imagination is the limit.