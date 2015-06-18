Local church holds vigil for Charleston shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - San Diegans came together Thursday evening to stand in solidarity the day after nine people were killed inside their church in Charleston.

Rev. Leslie White, pastor at Bethel Memorial A.M.E. Church, the oldest historically black church in San Diego, invited the community to assemble to pray and stand in solidarity concerning the deadly shooting in South Carolina.

Preachers, pastors, and reverends from a dozen different churches spoke about the violence calling on people of good will to stamp out racism.

Some pastors were discussing possible security measures for the future, but the 126-year-old AME church didn’t think new security was necessary.

“We could have been a victim of that…but you can’t let what happen stop you…Everyone will be invited in like always. We just have to pray god will protect us,” said Bridgette Jordan, an AME Church officer.

Several AME church members are planning on going to South Carolina to help in any way possible.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video