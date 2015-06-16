Entertainment with Sam Rubin
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
FOX 5 Morning News No. 1 in San Diego
-
Watch Live: Oscars Red Carpet
-
Social media post lands new radio DJ in hot water; Padres not pleased
-
IRS extends tax filing deadline to Wednesday
-
Governor’s race: Antonio Villaraigosa talks top priorities
-
-
Trump defends personal attorney
-
New shopping center planned in Scripps Ranch
-
See what Punch Bowl Social in East Village has to offer
-
Governor’s race: Travis Allen to focus on tax cuts
-
Governor’s race: John Cox promises new approach
-
-
Sam the Cooking Guy reacts to Bourdain’s death: ‘You never see it coming’
-
Hard Kombucha bar opens in North Park
-
More than 40 restaurants to participate in Taste of Little Italy