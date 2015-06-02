Couple found dead in San Marcos mobile home ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities concluded Tuesday that the gunshot deaths of a retirement-age couple in their San Marcos mobile home this week were a case of murder-suicide likely motivated by illness.

Autopsy results and evidence at the scene of the shootings in the 1100 block of East Barham Drive showed that William Gery, 80, killed his 84-year-old wife, Inge, with a bullet wound to the head Monday afternoon, then took his own life in the same manner, according to sheriff's officials.

“At this point detectives are still investigating what led to this incident, but it appears it was related to Mrs. Gery's health,'' homicide Lt. John Maryon said.

Deputies responding to a report of the gunfire evacuated surrounding residences while trying in vain to contact anyone in the Gerys' home. SWAT officers eventually forced entry and found the bodies.

