Kearny softball program player inspires

SAN DIEGO -- Gianna Orozco was born with only one fully developed arm, but that didn't deter her from playing Varsity softball for Kearny High School. The high school junior, who started playing softball at age nine, currently plays second base and pitches for the Komets.

"Ever since I started softball it hasn't made me insecure anymore," said Orozco. "I'm not scared of how I was born and what I can do. It really changed my life. Without softball, I don't think I could be here and be an inspiration to other people."

Orozco certainly has inspired her teammates, coaches and opponents this season.