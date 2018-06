Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two bridges more than a century old lie tucked between homes in Bankers Hill.

The Spruce Street Bridge, built in 1912, is held up by steel suspension cables. It connects Spruce Street between Front and Brand streets and overlooks Kate Sessions Canyon.

A couple of blocks south lies the even older Quince Street Bridge, between 3rd and 4th avenues spanning Maple Canyon. Built in 1905, it was deemed a city landmark and re-opened after once being set to be demolished.