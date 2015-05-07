Send us your weather photos

We want to know what it looks like where you are right now. Upload your weather pictures and they could be shown on the news.
Don’t forget to add the location of the picture and when you captured it.
Then, watch weather reports on FOX 5 Morning News and the daily newscasts, including the 1 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. If we use your photo, we’ll give you a shout out.
You can also share your pictures with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using #SanDiegoWX.
20 comments
Rob Schick
Aloha is a terrific Weather Forecaster and she's very easy to look at as my Dad would say..!
George Saldamando
Way does John Coleman's weather report for this Thursday is no rain at all and yours is rain late Thursday into Friday? Are all of you looking at the same information?
jorge
Aloha is the best meteorologist..glad she's back from vacation!! By the way….. where are the other weather photos?
audreywilmot
Aloha I sent you a most interesting cloud photo a few mins ago.saw it while out walking the doggie this morning.so pretty yet Strange. let me now what you think
Audrey Wilmot
Chris
Where is the pic that you had on tonight, Aloha? It was beautiful, I wanted to download it.
Doug Johnson
Hi…been.trying to use your "CLICK HERE TO UPLOAD YOUR PHOTO" link but every time i click
on it the page comes up incomplete…it never gives me the spaces to enter my info….are you having
problems ???? I have uploaded almost every day this past week and viewed my sunsets on Aloha's
weather segment….but not possible last night …and I just tried again…no luck????
my camera is ready for tonight's Sunset …..hope your link works….( I did post last nights sunset on Fox 5 Face book page ) thanks Doug
Doug Johnson
4:30 PM ….It's back up !!!!!!!!!!!
Charles Griffin
Hey Aloha,
I was told that you had my bubbles in the background of one of your photos the other day. Sat or sun? WIth downtown in the background? If this is so, I would love to see the pic since I didnt get to see it. Thank you.
Doug Johnson
On last night's 10 PM news weather Kyle talked about the great Sunsets last night…I didn't get to see the actual broadcast……just the vid on here…did he show any viewer photos ??… I sent mine in but don't
know if it was selected… if it was can I get access to a vid copy of it ?? or can you tell me it wasn't shown..
you have shown some of my Sunsets before…
Signed …a BIG Fox 5 fan…
Doug Johnson
Jennell Fort
Aloha is the real deal. Intelligent responsible a gem and Fox is lucky to have her!
