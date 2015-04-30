Explore San Diego: Mushroom House on Black’s Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Though Black’s Beach in La Jolla is best known for its nude sunbathers, there’s another showstopper on the sand.

Nicknamed the mushroom house, this strange-looking structure was built as a guest home in 1968 with concrete walls meant to withstand tidal waves, rock slides and earthquakes.

It was built right on the beach and may boast the best oceanfront views in all of San Diego. But even more unique is the tramway behind, running almost 300 feet up the cliff and connecting to a multi-million dollar mansion above on La Jolla Shores Lane.

The best way to see the mushroom house is to walk north from Scripps Pier during low tide.