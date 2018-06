Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hidden in the hills of La Mesa lie three sets of secret stairs.

Each one is tucked between homes in the exclusive Mount Nebo/Windsor Hills area. The longest staircase starts at Windsor and Canterbury Drive.

The City of La Mesa built the steps between 1910 and 1930 as shortcuts to connect the hillside neighborhood but they have since become part of the city's "urban walking trail."