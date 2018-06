Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- At the top of a hill sits a home unlike any other in San Diego.

More than 50 topiaries line the hillside -- whimsical creatures in different shapes and sizes.

All of it was designed by Edna Harper, whom her family lovingly nicknamed "Miss Scisshorhands." With the help of her husband and gardener, they turned Edna's drawings into a dream garden, delighting the neighborhood since 1997.