SAN DIEGO -- Behind a school where children play and people sunbathe is a park where thousands of bodies are buried.

Pioneer Park in Mission Hills is hallowed ground steeped in history, dating back to the late 1800s. It used to be calvary cemetery, one of the earliest graveyards in San Diego.

Plaques in the center of the park have names of nearly 2,000 people whose headstones were removed, but their bodies remain underneath the green grass.