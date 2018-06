Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Deep down a canyon, nestled between Del Cerro and San Diego State, lies a hidden and forbidden treasure.

Adobe Falls is one of the only year-round waterfalls in San Diego County. It's been here for ages, even before Interstate 8 was built.

It used to be a picturesque picnic hot spot. Now, it's littered with trash, drug paraphernalia and graffiti, which has tripled in the past year.

San Diego State University owns the land and is not shy to cite or even arrest trespassers.