$33K worth of pot found in vehicle
BONSALL, Calif. — A Humboldt County man was arrested in northern San Diego County Tuesday after a deputy found him in a vehicle containing more than nine pounds of marijuana, a sheriff’s sergeant said.
The patrolman spotted Adam Robert Mathison, 24, sitting with a woman in a haphazardly parked car in the 2700 block of Pala Road in Bonsall about 8:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Patrick Yates.
When the deputy approached and inquired what the two were doing there, they told him they were sunning themselves to “improve their serotonin,” a brain chemical, Yates said.
The deputy then detected what he identified as the odor of bulk marijuana and decided to search the auto. Inside, he found 8.87 pounds of bulk processed marijuana, 20 grams of the drug in cigarette form and 13 ounces of concentrated cannabis, according to Yates.
In all, the stash would have been worth in excess of $33,000 in street sales, the sergeant said.
Mathison, who allegedly said he brought the contraband from his Northern California hometown to use at a gathering at the Pauma Indian Reservation, was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of marijuana for sale.
He was booked into county jail in Vista and held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
1 Comment
ernest jonnas
We do have medical marijuana and cannabis oil for sale at very affordable prices to any interested person or patient in need.:
ERNESTJONNAS100@GMAIL.COM
CONTACT:(719) 638-4301
Below are some strains we offer and their medical importance:
WHITE WIDOW x BIG BUD – Depression.
WHITE WIDOW – Cachexia, Hepatitis C, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
SUPER SILVER HAZE – Nausea, Depression, one of my top 10 favs.
STRAWBERRY COUGH – Back Pain, Depression.
SOUR CREAM – Insomnia, Joint Pain, Nausea.
SNOW WHITE – PMS, Head akes.
OG KUSH PURPLE – Leg Pain, Knee, Butt Pain.
NORTHERN LIGHTS #2 – Nausea, Insomnia.
NORTHERN LIGHTS x SHIVA – Body pain, Back Pain, Toothache.
NORTHERN LIGHTS – Anxiety, Radiculopathy, Insomnia.
MASTER KUSH – Nausea, Pain.
LSD – Nausea, Anxiety, Depression, Headache
KRINKLE+KUSH+FREEZELAND – MS Muscle Spasms
JACK HERER – Anxiety, Fibromyalgia
G13+HP – Nausea, Joint Pain, Insomnia
G-13 – Depression, Pain, ADD, ADHD
BLUEBERRY – Nausea, Insomnia, Pain
FGHANIE+ HAZE – PMS, Lower Body Pain.
AK-47or AK-48 – Pain, Nausea, Depression, Insomnia, Headache
ALIEN TRAIN WRECK – Asthma
For more information on our prices and details on delivery just email or text/call us
Thanks.
Comments are closed.