$33K worth of pot found in vehicle

BONSALL, Calif. — A Humboldt County man was arrested in northern San Diego County Tuesday after a deputy found him in a vehicle containing more than nine pounds of marijuana, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

The patrolman spotted Adam Robert Mathison, 24, sitting with a woman in a haphazardly parked car in the 2700 block of Pala Road in Bonsall about 8:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Patrick Yates.

When the deputy approached and inquired what the two were doing there, they told him they were sunning themselves to “improve their serotonin,” a brain chemical, Yates said.

The deputy then detected what he identified as the odor of bulk marijuana and decided to search the auto. Inside, he found 8.87 pounds of bulk processed marijuana, 20 grams of the drug in cigarette form and 13 ounces of concentrated cannabis, according to Yates.

In all, the stash would have been worth in excess of $33,000 in street sales, the sergeant said.

Mathison, who allegedly said he brought the contraband from his Northern California hometown to use at a gathering at the Pauma Indian Reservation, was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of marijuana for sale.

He was booked into county jail in Vista and held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

