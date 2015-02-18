Entertainment with Sam Rubin
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Watch Live: Oscars Red Carpet
-
New shopping center planned in Scripps Ranch
-
Report: Backstreet Boys to open ‘Backstreet Barbecue’ restaurant
-
‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Westworld’ to skip out on Comic-Con
-
San Diego Fair Food: Will you try cotton candy ice cream sandwich?
-
-
Massive AT&T-Time Warner merger is complete
-
Disney is hiring 3,500 people ahead of a busy summer
-
San Diego bets millions of dollars on plan to turn skydiving center into homeless hub
-
Sylvester Stallone subject of sex crimes investigation
-
Valerie Jarrett responds to Roseanne’s racist tweet: ‘A teaching moment’
-
-
Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior, harassment
-
Cinco de Mayo events planned in San Diego
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ saved by NBC