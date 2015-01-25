Miss Universe contestants show off eccentric and sexy costumes

MIAMI – The Miss Universe contest turned out some fabulous, eye-catching costumes from contestants participating in the show.

A new Miss Universe will be crowned Sunday night in Miami, with participants from 88 countries taking part. The women have been participating in events around Miami from a golf outing to a Zumba class in the past two weeks.

Miss USA Nia Sanchez said she’s looking forward to the often-dreaded interview portion. She’s been running practice questions all week with her roommate Miss Australia Tegan Martin.

“Interview is the best place to connect with the judges. Miss Universe is not a runway model. I can look good onstage all I want but if I can’t talk to somebody I’m not going to be a good Miss Universe,” Sanchez said.

The contestants were narrowed to 15 during Wednesday’s preliminary competition, but the results won’t be announced until the live show, which airs at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

