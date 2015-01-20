Teen caught posing as OB/GYN at hospital for month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The teen, who posed as a doctor, wore a white coast with the hospital’s logo and walked the halls of St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach for a month, police said.

The impostor was in an examination room with a patient when he was busted. He was wearing a stethoscope around his neck and a mask on his face, KSTU reported.

“He presented himself with a patient of our practice and introduced himself as Dr. Robinson,” Dr. Sebastian Kent said, an OB/GYN with St. Mary’s Medical Center.

According to the police report, the 17-year-old boy was inside the examination room with a patient when Dr. Kent conducted an exam.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘I am really getting old because these young doctors look younger every year,’” Dr. Kent said.

The real doctor called security, who then called police.

Even security guards around the hospital had seen him for weeks and believed he was someone who belonged there, according to the police report.

The teen’s mother told police that her son had mental issues and hadn’t taken his medication, WSBTV reported. The hospital security did not charge the teenager, according to WSBTV.

“I think it’s just crazy. I can’t believe he got away with it for a month,” Stacy Morales said.