× Water main breaks in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO — A ruptured water main flooded a Point Loma roadway Friday until repair crews were able to get the problem under control.

The failed 12-inch-diameter concrete pipeline began inundating traffic lanes near the intersection of Catalina Boulevard and Canon Street about 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Water Department.

City personnel had the overflow halted within an hour, SDWD spokesman Arian Collins said. No structural flooding was reported.

It was not immediately clear how many surrounding homes lost water service due to the mishap.

It was expected to take until about 2 a.m. Saturday for utility workers to patch the pipe and fix the roadway, Collins said.