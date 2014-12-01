Entertainment with Sam Rubin: Golden Globes promo
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
FOX 5 Morning News No. 1 in San Diego
-
Watch Live: Oscars Red Carpet
-
California drivers are the nation’s most aggressive, study says
-
Influential TV creator Steven Bochco dies at 74
-
Social media post lands new radio DJ in hot water; Padres not pleased
-
-
San Diego Fair Food: Will you try cotton candy ice cream sandwich?
-
IRS extends tax filing deadline to Wednesday
-
Friday is National Doughnut Day: Here’s where to get some for free
-
Trump lashes out at Jerry Brown over new pardons for immigrants
-
Meghan Markle’s new coat of arms unveiled
-
-
Governor’s race: Antonio Villaraigosa talks top priorities
-
Trump defends personal attorney
-
Suspected Golden State Killer must provide new DNA samples, judge rules